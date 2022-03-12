‘We feel very honoured’: Renovated Indigenous Perspectives Society Langford HQ unveiled

The Indigenous Perspectives Society and HeroWork unveiled the society’s newly renovated headquarters Saturday featuring a modern design, larger training spaces and plenty of showcased Indigenous heritage. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Indigenous Perspectives Society and HeroWork unveiled the society’s newly renovated headquarters Saturday featuring a modern design, larger training spaces and plenty of showcased Indigenous heritage. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Indigenous Perspectives Society and HeroWork unveiled the society’s newly renovated headquarters Saturday featuring a modern design, larger training spaces and plenty of showcased Indigenous heritage. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Indigenous Perspectives Society and HeroWork unveiled the society’s newly renovated headquarters Saturday featuring a modern design, larger training spaces and plenty of showcased Indigenous heritage. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Indigenous Perspectives Society and HeroWork unveiled the society’s newly renovated headquarters Saturday featuring a modern design, larger training spaces and plenty of showcased Indigenous heritage. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Indigenous Perspectives Society and HeroWork unveiled the society’s newly renovated headquarters Saturday featuring a modern design, larger training spaces and plenty of showcased Indigenous heritage. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Indigenous Perspectives Society and HeroWork unveiled the society’s newly renovated headquarters Saturday featuring a modern design, larger training spaces and plenty of showcased Indigenous heritage. This room is a dedicated medicine room featuring specialized ventilation to accommodate smudging ceremonies. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Indigenous Perspectives Society and HeroWork unveiled the society’s newly renovated headquarters Saturday featuring a modern design, larger training spaces and plenty of showcased Indigenous heritage. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

The Indigenous Perspectives Society officially unveiled their freshly renovated headquarters in Langford Saturday which came about thanks to a partnership with Victoria-based non-profit HeroWork.

What was once a dreary looking die casting business-turned office and training space is now a modern, thoughtfully decorated and designed facility tailor-made to support the society’s mission, and celebrate Indigenous culture and history.

“It’s exceeded my expectations and it is an important part of how it is we do our work,” said IPS executive director Rachelle Dallaire. “We feel very honoured. When I look at this building, this is more reflective of who we are as Indigenous peoples. Not only that, it is significantly upgraded as well. All of the things we just lived with as Indigenous organizations and people when we should have proper ventilation and soundproofing so that we can have a great learning environment.”

READ MORE: HeroWork reveals, celebrates renovations underway at Indigenous Perspectives Society’s Langford site

IPS – a non-profit that provides training, professional development and consultation services to non-Indigenous groups working with Indigenous communities – will now be able to host larger or even multiple groups in their own space rather than having to rent out off-site spaces as in the past as well as incorporate important elements such as smudging ceremonies thanks to a specially designed ventilation system.

The renovations include newly arranged office space designed to enhance the working environment, modernized and fully accessible washrooms, a much larger main training space as well as several smaller meeting rooms which can also be used for training, and a dedicated medicine room. Throughout the building, raw cedar wood accents and Indigenous artwork adorn the walls and ceilings.

“The cedar reminds me of having my feet on the ground, it reminds me of the land, which is an important part of our medicine, and we have it incorporated all over our walls.”

Dallaire added her organization would never have been able to do such a renovation without the support of HeroWork. Trevor Botkin, executive director for HeroWork Victoria, said the entire project was valued at more than $625,000, with more than half of it being paid for by HeroWork and their fundraising partners.

“These projects are just unachievable for most of the charities we work with without our intervention and support,” said Botkin. “Our designers sat down with the IPS team and really worked to design a space that is culturally significant to them, and reflected the work they do here. I think it’s mission accomplished.”

Botkin said renovation work began in October 2021, but discussions around the two non-profits partnering together started two years ago. He said HeroWork was thrilled to get involved as they had been hoping to find an Indigenous partner for a project for some time and for their first partner based on the West Shore.

READ MORE: HeroWork walkathon raising funds for Langford Indigenous facility

@JSamanski

justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousLangfordWest Shore