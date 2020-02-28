Weather cancelled 0.22 per cent of all scheduled BC Ferries sailings in 20191 (Black Press Media File).

Weather cancelled 0.22 per cent of scheduled BC Ferries sailings in 2019

2012 was the worst for weather-related cancellations with 0.5 per cent

To much fanfare, weather cancelled 0.22 per cent of all scheduled BC Ferries sailings in 2019.

This figure appears in information BC Ferries released following a Freedom of Information request. It asked for the total number of BC Ferries scheduled sailings and the total number of sailing cancellations due to adverse weather conditions per year from 2003 through 2019.

The worst year for cancellations was 2012 when weather cancelled 866 sailings, or 0.5 per cent, of 174,220. The second-worst year in the study period was 2018 with 685 cancellations, or 0.41 per cent. Tied for third-worst are 2010 and 2011 with 0.38 per cent.

The figures appear against the backdrop of multiple cancellations last month following severe winter weather.

Already this year, between Jan. 13 and 15, BC Ferries cancelled 163 sailings across multiple routes.

These cancellations and their effects drew considerable media coverage, but against the backdrop of the bigger picture only underscore the point that events often only make the news when unusual, or in this case, rare.

