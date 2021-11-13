Weather warning issued on the Island with ‘copious amounts’ of rain in the forecast

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Nanaimo, with 50-75 millimetres of rain forecast till Monday, Nov. 15. (News Bulletin file)

Most of Vancouver Island is in store for “copious amounts of rain” over the rest of the weekend, says Environment Canada.

A rainfall warning has been issued, with 50-75 mm of rain forecast from the night of Saturday, Nov. 13 till the morning of Monday, Nov. 15.

A significant “atmospheric river event” will bring the rain to southeastern Vancouver Island, said Environment Canada.

As the warm front approaches, steady rain has developed this afternoon. The rain will be heaviest Sunday afternoon and Sunday night ahead of the cold front associated with this system, with rain expecting to ease Monday.

The downpour can lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads, said Environment Canada. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.

A low of 6 C is forecast for tonight, with a high of 13 C and low of 6 C forecast for Sunday.

On the west coast of Vancouver Island, the forecast is for more than 100mm of rain from Saturday until Monday in the Port Renfrew area, with closer to 50-75mm in Tofino and Ucluelet.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo sets record for longest dry spell

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Weather