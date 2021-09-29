One person in custody needed medical attention after an incident at the Wilkinson Road jail on Wednesday. (Facebook photo/Koa Barroeta)

Wednesday incident leaves person in custody at Saanich jail needing medical attention

No details about what happened could be provided on Sept. 29

One person in custody needed medical attention after an incident at the Wilkinson Road jail on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General said no further details about the incident could be provided as of Sept. 29 due to privacy and security reasons. The ministry said BC Corrections and Saanich police are investigating the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre incident.

