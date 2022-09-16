Crews install a cantilever along Hwy. 4 in August 2022. (BC Ministry of transportation and infrastructure photo)

Crews install a cantilever along Hwy. 4 in August 2022. (BC Ministry of transportation and infrastructure photo)

West Coast highway closures resume as lengthy improvement project hits home stretch

Ministry says $53.96 million project is roughly 90% complete

Scheduled closures are returning to the highway link between the West Coast and the rest of Vancouver Island.

The Highway 4 Kennedy Hill Improvement Project will be substantially complete this fall, according to the B.C. ministry of transportation and infrastructure, but to finish the job, residents and visitors to the West Coast need to brace themselves for more delays.

Hourly closures have resumed, with top-of-the-hour releases, daily from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Single-lane alternating traffic will be implemented seven days a week from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nightly closures will continue to take place from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., with a release to clear queued traffic at 2 a.m.

“Hourly closures will provide crews with up to 45-minute work windows throughout the day, speeding up work on road profile blasting, rock and slope stabilization, foundation building for cantilever structures and other work,” reads a Sept. 16 press release issued by the ministry.

The road is also being closed in both direction for three consecutive nights, Sept. 21, Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., to allow crews to place cantilever girders and to complete deck-panel placement.

“There will be no release of queued traffic during these overnight closures, however, emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. Travellers are asked to plan ahead and to follow construction signs and directions from traffic-control personnel,” notes the press release.

For the most up-to-date information about road conditions, drivers are encouraged to check: www.DriveBC.ca

RELATED: B.C. promising summer finish for troubled Tofino/Ucluelet highway project

RELATED: One more summer of construction for delayed, over-budget West Coast highway link

ConstructionTofino,ucluelet

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Deaths are declining, but the pandemic isn’t over yet, experts warn
Next story
B.C. Education Minister and partners in K-12 education issue statement in support of SOGI

Just Posted

Krystal Janicki (left) and Tiare Boyes pose for a photo with a lobster during a dive in the waters of Gros Morne National Park on the west coast of Newfoundland. (Russell Clark/RCGS)
Vancouver Island divers part of team to locate Newfoundland’s lost Liberator

Victoria police are looking for male suspect after a victim was stabbed multiple times on Sept. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police seek male suspect after victim stabbed multiple times

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers released this image on Sept. 16 in the search for a suspect in a Sidney art theft. (GV Crime Stoppers/Twitter)
Suspect sought in Sidney sculpture theft

The donation of eight acres in Blenkinsop Valley is the biggest in the charity’s history. (Courtesy of The Land Conservancy of British Columbia)
Land conservancy receives biggest donation in its history in Victoria woman’s will