A portion of West Coast Road in Sooke is closed as emergency services are currently on scene

A portion of West Coast Road in Sooke is closed as emergency services are currently responding to a “serious incident.”

A tweet from Sooke RCMP just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday said front line members are investigating the incident and West Coast Road is closed between Grant Road West and Otter Point Road as they’re currently at the scene.

Emcon Services tweeted that a detour route is available via Kemp Lake Road and Grant Road West.

Police say the public will be advised once the road reopens.

More to come

Sooke RCMP would like to advise the motoring public that W. Coast Rd. is closed between Grant Rd. West and Otter Pt. Road while front line members investigate a serious incident. Emergency services are currently on scene and the public will be advised when the road is open. — Sooke RCMP (@SookeRCMP) April 13, 2021

READ: West Shore RCMP arrest man after shots fired at Malahat campground

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Sooke