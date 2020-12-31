West Jet 335 from Edmonton to Victoria International Airport on Dec. 28 was the latest flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19 touching down the regional airport. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Jet 335 from Edmonton to Victoria International Airport on Dec. 28 was the latest flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19 touching down the regional airport. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Jet flight from Edmonton latest flight with COVID-19 case to land at Victoria International Airport

Flight on Dec. 28 among 27 flights with COVID-19 case that either landed or started from YYJ

The list of flights involving Victoria International Airport (YYJ) with a confirmed case of COVID-19 continues to grow.

The latest flight to have landed in Victoria with a possible exposure was on Dec. 28 when West Jet 335 from Edmonton touched down, according to the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). The agency asks passengers sitting in rows 25 to 30 to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

According to BCCDC, five flights with a confirmed case of COVID-19 landed at the airport between Dec. 1 and Dec. 28, while one flight with a virus case had originated from the airport. Victoria Harbour had a seaplane flight with a coronavirus case destined for Vancouver.

RELATED: Victoria airport earns accreditation from program assessing health measures

Dating back to the first case March 20 involving YYJ, a total of 27 flights with a COVID-19 case either landed or started from the Greater Victoria airport, a minuscule number relative to the total number of flights in and out of the facility.

Looking elsewhere on Vancouver Island, Comox has been the starting point or destination of 10 flights with a COVID-19 case starting with the first one on Oct. 20. The latest two both involve West Jet: West Jet 3315 arriving in Comox on Dec. 23 from Calgary (rows 1 to 7) and West Jest 3335 from Calgary to Comox on Dec. 27 (rows 13 to 19).

Nanaimo saw 10 flights with a virus case.

BCCDC added the latest statistic Wednesday evening with a list of all domestic and international flights with a COVID-19 case available (as of Dec. 30) here.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation
Next story
WHO predicts COVID-19 will become endemic, but some experts are less certain

Just Posted

West Jet 335 from Edmonton to Victoria International Airport on Dec. 28 was the latest flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19 touching down the regional airport. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Jet flight from Edmonton latest flight with COVID-19 case to land at Victoria International Airport

Flight on Dec. 28 among 27 flights with COVID-19 case that either landed or started from YYJ

Participants partake in a previous polar bear swim in Sooke. (Kevin Laird/Black Press Media)
Greater Victoria polar bear swims hibernate for 2020

Black Press Media wants to see your photos and videos, email vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)
Puppy kicked by stranger in East Sooke on Christmas Day

Dog currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost around $5,700

Some Canadians regret their holiday spending, according to a survey by Equifax. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
19% of Canadians regret holiday spending when credit card bill arrives: survey

Equifax surveyed more than 1,000 Canadians

Sooke’s Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen, all 20, died after the pickup truck they were travelling in was swept into the Sooke River due to unprecedented flooding in Sooke Potholes Provincial Park late January. (Facebook)
Loss, love and light: Here are Sooke’s top stories of 2020

Community mourns loss of three young Sooke men, free meals handed out amid pandemic and more

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. cuts off New Year’s Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

Late-night parties lead to risky behaviour, Dr. Henry says

(Pixabay.com)
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) trails Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during first period NHL exhibition hockey action ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Feds give green light to NHL training camp; provinces must make call on games

Statement adds all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.

NDP Leader John Horgan is silhouetted against a reflector as he addresses the media during an election campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan urges B.C. to celebrate end of 2020 safely in last statement of the year

Ring in the New Year virtually, says B.C.’s premier

Black Press file photo
Family member charged with second-degree murder in Gibsons

Suspect was arrested at the scene Dec. 27 and charged the next day

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
POLL: Are you expecting things to be better in 2021?

There may not be streams of confetti or champagne corks popping, but… Continue reading

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang on to silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

Most Read