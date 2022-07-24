West Shore councils adjust schedules ahead of municipal election

Summer schedules and cancelled meetings over the next few months

West Shore councils are cancelling meetings as municipalities gear up for election season.

Langford voted to cancel its council meetings on Sept. 19, Oct. 3 and Oct. 17. Coun. Lillian Szpak suggested keeping the meetings on the schedule in case they’re needed, but Mayor Stew Young said council usually cancelled meetings ahead of an election.

“I don’t think we need to make big decisions in the last month before an election,” said Young.

Council ultimately voted to cancel.

Colwood is currently on summer recess with regular meetings resuming on Aug. 22. Two meetings have been cancelled after the election, “to allow time for the new council to settle in,” according to Sandra Russell, spokesperson for the City of Colwood: the council meeting on Oct. 17 and the Oct. 22 committee of the whole meeting.

View Royal is also on its summer schedule, with the next council meeting scheduled for Sept. 20. There are no council or committee of the whole meetings set for October.

Likewise, Metchosin is a summer schedule, with regular meetings starting on Aug. 22 and continuing through as regularly scheduled even in October. Mayor John Ranns said that the district wouldn’t cancel any meetings but if a big issue comes up that isn’t pressing, they would defer it to the next council meeting.

Highlands council is set to sit in chambers on Aug. 15, Sept. 6, Sept. 19 and Oct. 4

General voting day for the 2022 municipal election is Oct. 15.

