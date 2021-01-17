Coaches with the Juan de Fuca Minor Hockey association have had to get creative during their weekly practices to keep players interested and improving their skills without physical contact. (Damian Kowalewich photo)

Coaches with the Juan de Fuca Minor Hockey association have had to get creative during their weekly practices to keep players interested and improving their skills without physical contact. (Damian Kowalewich photo)

West Shore minor hockey coach shares what it’s like on the ice without parents, fans

Most practices consist of relay races, goalie shots and passing drills

From as early as 6 a.m., Damian Kowalewich is at an ice rink with his team for practice around four times a week.

Although an arena without any fans or parents is a reality for most hockey players these days, the coach for Juan de Fuca Minor Hockey U13 is making the best out of a tough situation.

Kowalewich said it’s been taking all his creative muscles to figure out how to keep his team of 17 interested, while still learning new skills without any physical contact.

Juan de Fuca minor hockey coach and View Royal Coun. Damian Kowalewich. (Kathy Kitchen/EO3 Photography)

Most practices consist of improving shots on goal, continuous passing drills, and speed relay races. But the process to getting on the ice in the first place is a laundry list.

First, players and staff must take their daily health check and mark their temperature on a board. Then, they have to change into their gear in divided stalls. Finally, they can hop on the ice, while maintaining physical distance, and have the option to remove their masks that they wore since entering the building.

READ MORE: Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

With more than 700 kids in the program, the minor league sport has managed to continue operating since returning in the fall.

But the thought of livestreaming games for parents is now a distant memory, as Kowalewich’s team was only able to play three games before they were placed under stricter regulations in November.

During an average season, the team of 11- to 13-year-olds would have played between 15 to 20 games on the ice by now.

“I realize that parents aren’t able to watch their child play hockey and it’s a big deal,” said Kowalewich.

“But just know that we’re watching and we’re responsible. I’m truly lucky that I feel like I have the trust of the community.”

The coach, who is also a View Royal councillor and sergeant at Saanich Police Department, sends out monthly updates and pictures to parents about what staff have been teaching the kids.

Harold Bloomenthal, president of the Juan de Fuca Hockey Association, said the teams have been spread out across The Q Centre in Colwood, Westhills Arena in Langford and CFB Esquimalt’s Wurtele Arena, as the Juan de Fuca Arena has been closed until March for repairs.

“We’re still trying to have fun and not freak out because we want to keep things safe,” said Bloomenthal.

Notably, there hasn’t been a single case of COVID reported among staff or players within the Juan de Fuca Minor Hockey Association.

Kowalewich said although he doesn’t know where the season will go, he’s made it an important lesson to teach his players that they should be pushing themselves to improve their skills – even though no one will be watching from the stands.

ALSO READ: No swimming or skating at Juan de Fuca rec centre for now

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

BC Minor HockeyJuan de Fuca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Central Saanich to spell out options for financially supporting Panorama Recreation Centre
Next story
B.C. travel ban will harm struggling tourism sector, says industry coalition

Just Posted

Coaches with the Juan de Fuca Minor Hockey association have had to get creative during their weekly practices to keep players interested and improving their skills without physical contact. (Damian Kowalewich photo)
West Shore minor hockey coach shares what it’s like on the ice without parents, fans

Most practices consist of relay races, goalie shots and passing drills

The Songhees Wellness Centre is a symbol of First Nations strength in the region. Representatives of local First Nations will soon play a greater role in decision making and governance relating to the Capital Regional District. (Courtesy Royal Roads University)
Capital Regional District to add First Nations representatives to advisory committees

Board approves bylaw, looks forward to Indigenous input on future decisions

Central Saanich will investigate ways in which the municipality along with funding partners Sidney and North Saanich can financially support the Panorama Recreation Centre. (Black Press Media File)
Central Saanich to spell out options for financially supporting Panorama Recreation Centre

Municipality looks for best use of COVID-19 restart grant worth some $3.5 million

Willow, a kitten belonging to a Victoria family, was rescued by firefighters on Thursday after she got stuck in a basement drain pipe. (City of Victoria/Twitter)
Victoria kitten stuck in basement drain pipe rescued by firefighters

Willow the cat on the mend, owner feeling ‘enormous gratitude’

(Black Press Media file photo)
Blue-green algae bloom confirmed in Elk Lake, water-based activities not recommended

Blue-green algae can be lethal to dogs, cause health issues for humans

Justin Kripps of Summerland and his team have competed in Olympic action and World Cup competitions in bobsleigh. (Jason Ransom-Canadian Olympic Comittee).
QUIZ: Are you ready for some winter sports?

It’s cold outside, but there are plenty of recreation opportunities in the winter months

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Provinces work on revised plans as Pfizer-BioNTech shipments to slow down

Anita Anand said she understands and shares Canadians’ concerns about the drug company’s decision

Tourists take photographs outside the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday August 26, 2011. A coalition of British Columbia tourism industry groups is urging the provincial government to not pursue plans to ban domestic travel to fight the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. travel ban will harm struggling tourism sector, says industry coalition

B.C. government would have to show evidence a travel ban is necessary

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘Targeted’ shooting in Coquitlam leaves woman in hospital

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in what police believe to be a targeted shooting Saturday morning

JaHyung Lee, “Canada’s oldest senior” at 110 years old, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He lives at Amenida Seniors Community in Newton. (Submitted photo: Amenida Seniors Community)
One of Canada’s oldest seniors, at 110 years old, gets COVID-19 vaccine at Surrey care home

JaHyung Lee, 110, is a resident at Amenida Seniors Community

A unique-looking deer has been visiting a Nanoose Bay property with its mother. (Frieda Van der Ree photo)
A deer with 3 ears? Unique animal routinely visits B.C. property

Experts say interesting look may be result of an injury rather than an odd birth defect

Terry David Mulligan. (Submitted photo)
Podcast: Interview with longtime actor/broadcaster and B.C. resident Terry David Mulligan

Podcast: Talk includes TDM’s RCMP career, radio, TV, wine, Janis Joplin and much more

Seasonal influenza vaccine is administered starting each fall in B.C. and around the world. (Langley Advance Times)
After 30,000 tests, influenza virtually nowhere to be found in B.C.

COVID-19 precautions have eliminated seasonal infection

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says Canada’s COVID vaccine plan on track despite Pfizer cutting back deliveries

Canadian officials say country will still likely receive four million doses by the end of March

Most Read