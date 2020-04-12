Langford City Hall (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore municipal councils move online, limit meetings in light of COVID-19

Some municipalities holding electronic meetings while others reduce frequency

West Shore municipalities are changing some things about council meetings, including meeting online, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has imposed social distancing orders for everyone in the province that require people to keep a minimum physical distance of two metres from others as well as stay at home as much as possible. To comply, West Shore municipalities are changing things up when it comes to council meetings.

READ ALSO: Colwood Spring Clean-Up postponed, branch drop-off continues

The City of Colwood has always provided live streams of council meetings online as well as archived video of past meetings. Now, council members will participate electronically using the application Zoom, according to Mayor Rob Martin. In-person public attendance is not necessary thanks to a new temporary Ministerial Order. Instead, the public can e-mail comments to corporateservices@colwood.ca up to noon on the day of a meeting where the item will be considered. Residents can speak to council or committee during public participation by phone by pre-registering by noon on the day of the meeting. To register, e-mail the same corporate services account. Access to city hall is by appointment only.

The City of Langford has reduced council meetings to once a month and council chambers are closed to the public. A call-in option has been added to the public to attend and participate in council meetings. Call-in information can be found at langford.ca. Council members will also call in for meetings and all committee meetings have been temporarily suspended.

READ ALSO: Saanich suspends penalty for late bill payments amid COVID-19 pandemic

Metchosin Municipal Hall is no longer open to the public and all public meetings were suspended for the month of March. There is no update as to the month of April but the District can be contacted by phone at 250-474-3186 or by e-mail at info@metchosin.ca.

View Royal has decided to hold only one council meeting on the third Tuesday of each month. Committee of the whole meetings on the second Tuesday of each month will proceed as well. Access to town hall is limited and social distancing measures will be put in place for meetings. The public can submit correspondence to council by e-mail at mayorandcouncil@viewroyal.ca.

Highlands council resolved to meet on the first Monday of the month during the pandemic. Council meetings will be held electronically and the District can invite a limited number of people to observe the meeting electronically using the application Zoom. Anyone interested in joining the meeting can contact the District directly prior to noon on the meeting day at info@highlands.ca. Members of the public are encouraged to communicate with council about any agenda items using that e-mail address as well.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusWest Shore

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘He would be so proud’: 40 years on, the legacy of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope lives on
Next story
Weddings cancelled, postponed and altered due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Weddings cancelled, postponed and altered due to COVID-19

Many people are holding off on ‘I do’s’ until after the pandemic has passed

Business is not as usual in Oak Bay

Spring Nosh event unlikely says Business Improvement Association

West Shore municipal councils move online, limit meetings in light of COVID-19

Some municipalities holding electronic meetings while others reduce frequency

CRD warns of toxic algae in Saanich’s Elk Lake

Visitors advised not to swim in lake and keep animals on leash

Oak Bay toilet garden brings relief in a time of stress

Rainbow of toilets treats visitors to Oak Bay path

Northern B.C. singer debuts COVID-19 video asking people to ‘Flatten out the Curve’

Smithers artist Mark Perry’s video “Flatten out the Curve” features dancers from around the world

B.C. man filmed spitting on elevator buttons apologizes, says actions were ‘reprehensible’

Man said he spit in a moment of rage due to an ongoing dispute with condo strata council

‘He would be so proud’: 40 years on, the legacy of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope lives on

Terry Fox started his run across Canada to raise money for cancer research on April 12, 1980

Truckers taking precautions to fight COVID-19 amid spreading concerns

Truckers and other essential border crossers are exempt from the 14-day quarantine

Canadians mark Easter as COVID-19 continues to cause pain, grief for many

Easter Sunday arrived with desperately needed aid for Canadian businesses and workers

B.C. kids social distancing from their father knit blanket to keep him warm

‘It was an absolutely stunning gift,’ proud father says

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Easter to the test

Take this 15-question quiz to see how much you know about this holiday

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

BC Nurses’ Union donates $10,000 to Food Banks BC during COVID-19 crisis

Support comes as pandemic brings increased need for food banks, cutbacks in charitable donations

Most Read