West Shore Parks and Rec will be re-opening their weight room on June 2. Their soft opening will continue until June 4, then followed by expanded hours starting on June 8. (Black Press Media file)

West Shore Parks and Recreation to reopen weight room

Visitors must reserve one and a half hour workout blocks starting June 2

Missing the gym on the West Shore? You won’t have to wait much longer. West Shore Parks and Recreation will be reopening their weight room on June 2, but with new regulations.

There will be additional cleaning procedures before, during and after use as well as a reservation system for gym goers to book their workouts in advance. This process will make sure that physical distancing recommendations stay in place.

A soft launch runs from June 2 through 4, when visitors can book one of two time slots: 8:30 to 10 a.m. or 4:30 to 6 p.m.

READ MORE: West Shore Parks & Recreation opens outdoor facilities

Reservations open at noon on May 27 for June 2 through 4. Notably, the weight room will be closed from June 5 to 7 and all future Sundays until further notice.

From June 8 onward, there will be five time slots: 6:30 to 8 a.m., 8:30 to 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to noon, 4:20 to 6 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. from Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, there will be two time slots: 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Reservations open at noon on June 3 for June 8 through 27.

ALSO READ: West Shore Parks & Recreation goes ahead with summer camp registration

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of Colwood,CoronavirusWest Shore Parks and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One in custody after two men stabbed in Victoria
Next story
Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

Just Posted

Person finds bag of drugs while out for walk in Langford

Police ask residents, drivers to check surveillance footage

Sooke Country Market returns for 25th year

In person market to only feature farmers, opens June 6

One in custody after two men stabbed in Victoria

Police arrest suspect morning after stabbings on Pandora Avenue

Victoria’s Capital Iron land sold to Vancouver developer

The purchase to be complete in August

Langford man arrested after fleeing a serious crash in Saanich

Other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say

Only four new COVID-19 cases, 228 active across B.C.

Health officials watching as activities ramp up

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

‘Anti-black racism, racism, is real; it’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada,’ Trudeau says

State of Local Emergency declared for Boundary as communities brace for river flooding

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Minneapolis cop who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder

Arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct

Police watchdog recommends charges against five Mounties in Prince George man’s death

Police used pepper spray on the man, who then had trouble breathing before dying at the scene

B.C. tourism seeks relief as businesses wait for COVID-19 restrictions to ease

Mid-June earliest for more in-province travel to be authorized

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on quite a show

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a Campbell River tour operator’s boat for quite some time

Most Read