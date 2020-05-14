West Shore Parks and Recreation has opened outdoor facilities and amenities but social distancing protocols are still being enforced. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore Parks & Recreation opens outdoor facilities

Social distancing measures still in place at facilities

West Shore Parks and Recreation visitors will be able to use outdoor facilities as long as they stay in small groups and keep physical distancing in mind.

The par-3 Juan De Fuca Golf Course is now open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk. While the pro shop will remain closed for the time being, the pay metre on the first tee will be available to take green fees. Staff will be on site at the first tee, and parks ambassadors will be roaming the course to ensure social distancing guidelines are enforced, according to a statement from West Shore Parks and Recreation.

The pay meter and washrooms are being disinfected and cleaned frequently and the pins at each hole will be set with a raised cup so there is no need to touch the pins.

Tennis and pickleball courts have also been opened from 8 a.m. to dusk for drop-in use. Social distancing and safe play rules have been provided from Tennis BC and Pickleball BC and have been posted to ensure everyone can enjoy the courts safely.

After the May long weekend, other amenities in the lower Juan De Fuca park like ball fields, basketball courts, the picnic shelter and the lacrosse boxes will be opened for small group and non-rental usage. Social distancing guidelines should be respected and no game play will be allowed when using the amenities.

West Shore Parks and Recreation says ambassadors will also be monitoring these areas and responding to public inquiries as needed.

For more information and updates, visit westshorerecreation.ca.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

