West Shore police stop $200K equipment crime spree

Tools stolen from construction sites and businesses in the West Shore between Sept. and Nov.

Police are still looking for an AE20 Excavator Bobcat sitting atop a trailer. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP arrested three people linked to a crime spree that saw hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from construction companies.

There were six different incidents between September and November 2022 – five break-and-enters at construction sites and businesses located in the West Shore, where mainly high-value tools were stolen. The sixth investigation saw a five-tonne moving truck be taken, containing around $90,000 worth of personal belongings. The truck was later recovered in Shirley with the assistance of Sooke RCMP.

“This was a complex investigation involving many moving parts,” said Cpl. Danny Grieve with West Shore RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit, in a statement. “Approximately $200,000 worth of stolen items were reported to police in these investigations. Of that, we were able to recover approximately $100,000 worth of stolen items. Our Crime Reduction Unit tracked down and arrested three suspects as well as recovered the stolen property. The majority of the stolen items have been returned to the rightful owners. This investigation is ongoing, and we are still looking for a number of outstanding stolen items,”

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two stolen items that have yet to be recovered. There are a S70 Skid Steer Loader and E20 Excavator Bobcat sitting atop of Flat Deck Trailer which was reported as stolen from Deckadence Construction.

Police added the Bobcat and Skid Steer may still have the Deckadence logo on the body.

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man, a 51-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman on various stolen property charges.

All three suspects will appear in court in January 2023.

Police are still looking for an S70 Skid Steer Loader. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit spent months investigating the string of thefts. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)