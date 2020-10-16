West Shore power outage affecting over 2,000

A power outage in the West Shore is affecting more than 2,000 people Friday afternoon.
The outage, reported by B.C. Hydro to have started at 1:43 p.m., is affecting customers north of McCallum Road, east of the Trans-Canada Highway and south of Finlayson Arm Road.
Crews are expected to arrive by 4 p.m. The cause of the outage is under investigation.
A second outage north of Millstream is affecting 596 customers. Crews are currently on site there, although the cause is also unknown at this time.
More to come.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.