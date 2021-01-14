Police located approximately 60 grams of narcotics suspected to be a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine during the Jan. 8 arrest of a man with outstanding warrants. (West Shore RCMP photo)

West Shore RCMP arrest two after covert operation

Man arrested on outstanding warrants found with gun, drugs

Officers used covert surveillance to find and arrest a man wanted on several outstanding warrants on Jan. 8.

The West Shore RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit arrested a 31-year-old man for warrants including possession of a concealed weapon, theft and driving while prohibited after locating him in a vehicle in Langford with another man.

The man, who was wearing body armour, was searched and police discovered about 60 grams of narcotics suspected to be a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Officers also uncovered packaging, scales, and over $2,000 cash as well as shotgun ammunition.

He remains in custody awaiting a court hearing.

The second man was arrested and released on an undertaking for carrying a concealed weapon after police located a replica firearm.

READ ALSO: Langford theft investigation leads to national crime ring

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Westshore RCMP

A man was arrested and released on an undertaking for carrying a concealed weapon after police located a replica firearm on his person on Jan. 8. (West Shore RCMP photo)

2 students arrested in assault of transgender girl at Lower Mainland school
Senior who fell and spent days lying on floor of home saved by Princeton cop

