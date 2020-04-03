Cpl. Dave Vunic (left) and Const. Alex Berube with the West Shore RCMP’s bike patrol unit patrol a section of the E&N Trail. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP arrests one man after ‘bait’ bike stolen

Police arrest a 58-year-old, male suspect

West Shore RCMP arrested one man after a bike, planted as bait by police, was stolen.

When the bike, the property of the West Shore RCMP, was stolen, it triggered a silent alarm allowing the Bike Patrol Unit to track the suspected thief.

A 58-year-old man was arrested for possession of stolen property after he was found on the stolen bike.

West Shore RCMP said bicycles are a common target for thieves and are hard to locate once stolen.

“The bait bike allows us to target property crime offenders and address this issue,” a West Shore RCMP statement said. “In this case, the suspect and bike were both located and charges are pending against him.”

Police advise people to lock up bikes when out in public and if possible, store bikes indoors while at home to help prevent theft.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

West ShoreWestshore RCMP

