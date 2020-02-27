West Shore RCMP Drug and Organized Crime Unit has arrested 29-year-old Kevon Parsons for trafficking drugs out of an apartment in View Royal. (Black Press Media file Photo)

West Shore RCMP busts alleged drug dealer operating out of View Royal apartment

Officers found cocaine, xanax, magic mushrooms and more

West Shore RCMP arrested a man charged with trafficking drugs out of an apartment in View Royal.

On Feb. 18, the Drug and Organized Crime Unit conducted four search warrants on a View Royal apartment, a Central Saanich townhouse and two vehicles.

Officers discovered cash and a variety of illegal drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine, LSD, cocaine, xanax, and magic mushrooms.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP seeks help identifying suspectd Skilsaw thief in Langford

Kevin Parsons, previously known to police, was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking. The 29-year-old was already facing 12 counts of drug trafficking and five other counts of possession of a controlled substance.

“This is a job well done by our Drugs and Organized Crime Unit here at the West Shore RCMP,” said staff sergeant Raj Sandhu, operations NCO of West Shore RCMP. “West Shore RCMP Drug enforcement is a key priority in keeping our communities safe and we will continue to bolster our efforts in this area.”

ALSO READ: Don’t chase away armed suspects: West Shore RCMP

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drug bustWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP, hereditary chiefs reach deal to end police patrols of Wet’suwet’en lands
Next story
More transit resources needed in Sooke, says mayor

Just Posted

More transit resources needed in Sooke, says mayor

Maja Tait votes against proposal for fare-free public transit for youth

Saanich Subway restaurant robbed at knifepoint

Police ask witnesses to come forward

RCMP to stop providing security for Prince Harry and Meghan

Public safety minister says RCMP has been helping UK police intermittently since November

West Shore RCMP busts alleged drug dealer operating out of View Royal apartment

Officers found cocaine, xanax, magic mushrooms and more

First arrests made at BC Legislature after demonstrators spray chalk on property

Legislature security arrested two people, allegedly for mischief

B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Public Safety Minister

Nevertheless, Bill Blair said officials remain ‘very anxious’ for the barricades to come down

What’s happening: Coronavirus forges on, as world hunts solutions

Japan closes all elementary, middle and high schools until spring holidays in late March

RCMP, hereditary chiefs reach deal to end police patrols of Wet’suwet’en lands

Withdrawal opens door for talks today between hereditary chiefs, province and federal gov

Should you shave your beard to stop COVID-19? The U.S. CDC has a guide

Facial hair could be a big no-no if COVID-19 reaches pandemic status

Canada’s 13th coronavirus case confirmed as husband of 12th patient

More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 have occurred since the virus emerged in China

Shuswap boy wins hockey stick from NHL hero with rock, paper, scissors

Chase’s Payton Koch’s exchange with Minnesota Wild’s Kevin Fiala caught on camera

Surrey will replace its RCMP force with municipal police, province confirms

City of Surrey has been authorized to set up its own city police force

UPDATE: Son, 5, dies in hospital after crash that killed dad, older son on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to meet today with federal and B.C. governments

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks

Most Read