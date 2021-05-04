UPDATE: RCMP bomb unit confirm suspicious package at Victoria General Hospital is non-explosive

The RCMP’s explosives disposal unit has confirmed that the suspicious package found at Victoria General Hospital Tuesday morning is non-explosive.

West Shore RCMP says staff noticed a small package, wrapped in electrical tape with wires coming out of it, that was outside near the COVID-19 testing tent around 10 a.m. In an update, police said the scene is presently secure and an explosives trained police service dog is also on site. The explosives disposal unit came from Vancouver.

A Black Press Media reporter on the scene said the explosives unit were in protective gear as they took the device apart just before 1:30 p.m.

RCMP Explosives unit are taking the device apart where it is instead of removing it. They are not suiting up in extra protective gear. #yyj — Zoë Ducklow (@zoeducklow) May 4, 2021

The detachment said in a statement that the hospital’s operations aren’t currently suspended but one entrance has been cordoned off by police.

Police are asking people to avoid the south side of the hospital and to use the north entrance (next to the emergency department). The View Royal fire department is also on scene assisting West Shore RCMP.

View Royal Fire Rescue on scene supporting West Shore RCMP at Victoria General Hospital where a suspicious package is being dealt with. pic.twitter.com/GDrQY4Gso7 — Zoë Ducklow (@zoeducklow) May 4, 2021

More to come

READ: Outbreak officially over at Victoria’s Mount St. Mary care home

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore