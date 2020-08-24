(Phil McLachlan photo)

West Shore RCMP finds shotguns during dangerous driving call in Langford

Witnesses reported a white pickup racing up and down Humpback Road with driver yelling

A white pickup “racing” back and forth in Langford drew police attention, resulting in officers finding two shotguns and several charges laid.

On Aug. 22 around 7:15 p.m. the West Shore RCMP received a report of a white F350 pickup truck was racing back and forth near the 3100-block of Humpback Road.

The driver was yelling at people as he drove back and forth, RCMP said Monday in a release.

There were also reports that the truck hit a tree and drove away. A witness noted the licence plate and officers tracked down the vehicle on the Langford Parkway near Leigh Road.

READ ALSO: Bike unit makes pair of arrests alongside West Shore RCMP top cop

Police said the driver, Garret Tunkow, 23, is prohibited from driving province-wide and was breaching several court-ordered conditions, including breach of court-imposed curfew and weapons possession.

Police found two shotguns in the vehicle; one of them sawed off.

Tunkow was arrested and faces charges including possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of a prohibited weapon, driving while prohibited and failure to comply with release conditions. He is in custody awaiting court.

Police continue to investigate further potential charges.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. announces children’s complex care transition facility in Vancouver
Next story
UPDATED: Chemical explosion at University of Victoria leaves one person with minor injuries

Just Posted

UPDATED: Chemical explosion at University of Victoria leaves one person with minor injuries

Injured woman ‘doing well and expected to make a full recovery,’ boyfriend says

Sooke Fire rescue gets BC Hydro boost

Funds for new equipment part of Community Grant program

West Shore RCMP finds shotguns during dangerous driving call in Langford

Witnesses reported a white pickup racing up and down Humpback Road with driver yelling

Sooke School District set to unveil back-to-school plans on Tuesday

Parents invited to attend online SD62 committee meeting on Aug. 25

Man pricked by uncapped needle in Beacon Hill Park: VicPD

Incident occurred near wood chip trail path Saturday night

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

New blended data platform at Grieg fish farms help forecast oceanic events

On-site data combined with public oceanography and meteorology will be shared with stakeholders

B.C. could shine amid Canada’s slow economic recovery: Conference Board

Restoring travel levels will be key for other provinces as well

Shut us down during pandemic, banquet hall owners ask B.C. government

‘(We) end up being the bad guy for not allowing them to party how they want to’

‘Modified’ games, limited competitive play return as B.C.’s local sports enter Phase 3

Phase 3 will see sports divided into four categories based on the number and intensity of contact

B.C. forest industry celebrates lumber trade ruling against U.S.

World Trade Organization rejects softwood subsidy claim

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Canadians are spending less on back-to-school supplies amid pandemic: survey

Shoppers were also more likely this year to buy things online in every single category

‘Nervewracking’: Staff talk about stress of first B.C. school to start this year

Stein Valley Nlakapamux School has been in session for four weeks,

Most Read