West Shore RCMP, ICBC target speeders and aggressive drivers

The West Shore RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit has been working with ICBC over the past couple of weeks to target speeders on the West Shore. (Provided by the West Shore RCMP)

Speeding and aggressive driving are among the top driving complaints that the West Shore RCMP receives daily from the public.

Sooke Road near the four lanes, Veterans Memorial Parkway, Colwood Corners, Helmcken Road and Ross Durrance Road in Highlands have been hot spots, according to Const. Nancy Saggar.

She said though they aren’t seeing an out-of-the-ordinary volume of tickets handed out, they’ve been getting many complaints about speed. With that in mind, the traffic unit has been working alongside ICBC to target West Shore speeders.

“You may have seen our Traffic Section conducting targeted speed enforcement in high traffic areas. ICBC has also taken part in this initiative by setting up speed boards and educating drivers on speed limits in areas that tend to generate speeding complaints from the public,” said Const. Jon McKinney.

“We have issued a variety of violation tickets in the past two weeks and have come across several vehicles that were defective and needed to be taken off the roadway due to safety concerns.”

To report a driving complaint that is not in progress, use the new online crime reporting tool at https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/westshore.

