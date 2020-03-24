West Shore RCMP is investigating a robbery that took place at Ma Miller’s Pub in Langford on March 23. The suspect is a man who concealed his face and left in a dark-coloured sedan. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP investigate robbery at Ma Miller’s Pub

Police seek male suspect who hid his face and said he had a knife

The West Shore RCMP is investigating a robbery that took place at Ma Miller’s Pub in Langford on Monday.

Police said officers responded to a report of a robbery at 2903 Sooke Lake Rd. in Langford, at about 6:40 p.m. on March 23.

According to West Shore RCMP, officers learned a man entered the pub with his face concealed. He said he had a knife and demanded money from the employee. He then left with cash and was seen getting into a dark-coloured sedan. No injuries were reported.

West Shore RCMP said the man is described as about five-foot-10 with a slim build and light coloured skin. He was wearing a grey hoodie and a grey scarf concealing his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore RCMP serious crimes unit at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

