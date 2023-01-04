West Shore RCMP investigating suspected arson in View Royal

Three parked vehicles were damaged in the Jan. 3 blaze

The West Shore RCMP is investigating a suspected arson which significantly damaged three parked vehicles in View Royal Jan. 3. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP are searching for a suspected arsonist after three vehicles were damaged in a fire Tuesday (Jan.3) morning.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle on fire in a parking lot at 1445 Craigflower Rd. in View Royal just before 7 a.m. On arrival, they found a white 2010 Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan fully engulfed in flames, and the two vehicles parked beside it – a yellow 2006 Dodge Ram and a grey 2013 Hyundai Accent – also sustained significant damage, according to a news release.

In the course of their investigation, police determined a male suspect was seen near the vehicles moments before the fire started, and are searching for the suspect described only as a male wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, and black face mask.

“Thankfully, no one was injured, however three vehicles were significantly damaged by this arson. Investigators have canvassed the area and spoken to many residents living nearby however, we are asking anyone who has information regarding this crime to come forward and speak to police. If you have dash camera or home surveillance footage you think captured this crime, please come forward and provide it to police,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

The West Shore RCMP can be contacted at 250-474-2264.

