West Shore RCMP look to public to help take impaired drivers off the roads

West Shore RCMP encourage the public to contact police whenever they see a suspected impaired driver on the roads. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP are reminding the public to report erratic drivers to police quickly to increase chances of them being taken off the road.

The latest plea follows an immediate 90-day roadside prohibition and 30-day vehicle impound issued to a 36-year-old Colwood woman, after police were tipped off to a driver operating a vehicle erratically in the 3700-block of Sooke Road (Highway 14) in Metchosin on March 27.

RCMP were called at around 10:30 p.m. by a caller who provided a licence plate number and described the vehicle, driving behaviour and location. Shortly afterwards police located the vehicle and found the driver, the lone person in the car, to be showing signs of being intoxicated, police said in a release. There was also an open liquor container inside the vehicle next to the driver.

“When we receive immediate detailed reports providing the above mentioned information, it can really assist our officers in promptly locating the erratic and impaired drivers,” stated West Shore RCMP Const. Meghan Groulx.

ALSO READ: Remedied raccoon released from Metchosin rehab

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of MetchosinMetchosinWest Shore