West Shore RCMP encourage the public to contact police whenever they see a suspected impaired driver on the roads. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP encourage the public to contact police whenever they see a suspected impaired driver on the roads. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP look to public to help take impaired drivers off the roads

Impaired driver caught in Metchosin; police alerted by caller with good information

West Shore RCMP are reminding the public to report erratic drivers to police quickly to increase chances of them being taken off the road.

The latest plea follows an immediate 90-day roadside prohibition and 30-day vehicle impound issued to a 36-year-old Colwood woman, after police were tipped off to a driver operating a vehicle erratically in the 3700-block of Sooke Road (Highway 14) in Metchosin on March 27.

RCMP were called at around 10:30 p.m. by a caller who provided a licence plate number and described the vehicle, driving behaviour and location. Shortly afterwards police located the vehicle and found the driver, the lone person in the car, to be showing signs of being intoxicated, police said in a release. There was also an open liquor container inside the vehicle next to the driver.

“When we receive immediate detailed reports providing the above mentioned information, it can really assist our officers in promptly locating the erratic and impaired drivers,” stated West Shore RCMP Const. Meghan Groulx.

ALSO READ: Remedied raccoon released from Metchosin rehab

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of MetchosinMetchosinWest Shore

Previous story
Open house planned to discuss Sooke’s OCP
Next story
Jackson confirmed as first Black female U.S. Supreme Court justice

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP encourage the public to contact police whenever they see a suspected impaired driver on the roads. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP look to public to help take impaired drivers off the roads

An evacuation route sign is shown in Jordan River, B.C. (Chad Hipolito - The Canadian Press)
Tsunami warning systems work sounds sirens

Police are looking for Sooke Harbour by E.J. Hughes after it was stolen from a Victoria art gallery. Anyone who has seen the piece is asked to contact the department. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)
Drawing valued at $6,500 stolen from Victoria art gallery

Colwood Fire Rescue was called out early Thursday morning for a house fire. (Black Press Media file photo)
Unconscious person rescued from burning home in Colwood