RCMP seek man who allegedly robbed Langford liquor store with a gun

Man described as six to six foot four tall, with slim build and light-coloured skin

West Shore RCMP are asking the public’s help to identify an armed robbery suspect who allegedly took cash from Liquor Depot in Langford on Feb. 17. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP are asking the public’s help to identify an man who allegedly robbed a Langford liquor store with a gun.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 17, officials were called to the Liquor Depot, at 2835 Bryn Maur Rd., where they learned that a man had shown a firearm and demanded money from an employee.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the store and left. No one was injured at the store.

READ MORE: West Shore RMCP program targets gang presence at local bars and restaurants

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP arrest man attempting to break into Colwood homes naked

The suspect is described as a man six-foot to six-foot-four, with light-coloured skin and a slim build. The suspect was wearing a red hoodie with a white zipper, baggy pants and a mask over the lower half of his face.

Police say if you see the man in public, do not approach him. Call and report to the West Shore RCMP Serious Crimes Unit at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robberyWestshore RCMP