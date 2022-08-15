West Shore RCMP looking for missing person MJ Rowsell

West Shore RCMP are looking for MJ Rowsell, 21, who was reported missing on Aug. 13.
Missing person MJ Rowsell may be travelling with this dog.

West Shore RCMP is looking for 21-year-old MJ Rowsell, who was reported missing on Aug. 13.

Police are asking for public assistance in finding Rowsell, who is described as Caucasian, 5’1”, approximately 100 pounds, with short red hair and brown eyes.

Rowsell may also be travelling with a black dog with tan-coloured fur on its face, legs and chest.

Anyone with information on Rowsell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or your local police.

