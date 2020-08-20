West Shore RCMP seeks owner of coin purse found in View Royal

Purse with valuables found near 1400-block of Admirals Road

West Shore RCMP is looking for the rightful owner of a women’s coin purse that was found near the 1400-block of Admirals Road in View Royal on Aug. 17. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP is looking to reunite a coin purse with its owner after a Good Samaritan picked it up in View Royal.

“The coin purse contains valuables and we would like to return it to the owner,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer for West Shore RCMP.

The coin purse was found near the 1400-block of Admirals Road in View Royal on Monday, Aug. 17.

Anyone looking to claim the purse will be asked to describe it.

