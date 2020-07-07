West Shore RCMP looking for suspects after $3,000 worth of cosmetics stolen

West Shore RCMP is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole $3,000 worth of cosmetics from Shoppers Drug Mart in Langford. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP is looking for two suspects after $3,000 worth of cosmetics were stolen from a Shoppers Drug Mart in Langford.

The reported theft took place at about 6:45 p.m. on July 3 at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Jacklin Road. Police said two female suspects were caught on camera allegedly shoplifting a “significant amount” of high-end beauty products worth more than $3,000.

The first suspect is described to be south Asian, about 40 to 45 years old and five-foot-six inches tall with a medium build and long, dark hair. She was wearing a black top and black pants with white running shoes and was carrying a large orange purse.

The second suspect is described as south Asian, about 20 to 25 years old and five-foot-six inches tall with a slim build and dark hair styled in a bun. She was wearing a black puffy coat, dark pants, black converse running shoes and was carrying a black purse.

Anyone who knows who the suspects are is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

