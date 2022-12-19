West Shore RCMP looking for the owner of fancy stamps

Collection found during an investigation in early November, hundreds of expensive items

A photo of the booklet which holds hundreds of expensive stamps, according to police. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Does the weather have you losing your marbles?

What about your stamps?

West Shore RCMP is looking for the owner of an extensive stamp collection. Police found the collection, along with several other stolen items (that have since been returned), during an investigation in early November.

“There are several hundred high-value stamps in this collection, and we would like to identify the owner to get it back to them. The owner will be asked to identify the specifics of the stamps inside the booklets,” police spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in a statement.

West Shore RCMP is asking the owner or somebody who might know them to call 250-474-2264.

West Shore

