West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Ryan Fletcher, who’s wanted after his statutory release was suspended. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP looking for wanted man Ryan Fletcher

Wanted after statutory release was suspended

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Ryan Fletcher, who’s wanted after his statutory release was suspended.

Fletcher is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian man who is, 5’6”, weighs 166 pounds, and has black hair and blue eyes.

West Shore RCMP said anyone who sees Fletcher should not approach him and should contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

