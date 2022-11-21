West Shore RCMP looks to identify person of interest in View Royal sexual assault case

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying this person of interest in a September sexual assault case. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a sexual assault case.

The detachment is continuing its investigation into the report of an assault on a young teenage girl on Sept. 6 at View Royal Park, 60 Pheasant Ln.

The person police are looking to identify is described as a Caucasian man between the ages of 30 to 40 years old with brown hair, wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, light-coloured jogging pants and black shoes.

We believe this person has information that could advance our investigation and we are looking to identify and speak with this individual, Cpl. Nancy Saggar, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP said in a statement.

The suspect in the case is described as a Caucasian man in his early 20s. He is approximately six feet tall, with a slim build and appeared to be underweight. The suspect had facial stubble, possibly dirty blond hair and was wearing a blue zip-up hoodie and dark sweatpants with white shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to please call the detachment at 250-474-2264.

