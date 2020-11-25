West Shore RCMP pulled over a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Nov. 23 after noting that it didn’t appear safe for the road. (West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP pulled over a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Nov. 23 after noting that it didn’t appear safe for the road. (West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP pull over vehicle held together by tape and cargo strap

RCMP deemed the vehicle unsafe for the road and had it towed away

West Shore RCMP pulled a vehicle over on Veterans Memorial Parkway on Nov. 23 after discovering much of the vehicle’s right side was held together by tape and a cargo strap.

Officers spotted the battered 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee at 3:15 p.m. and pulled the vehicle over to inspect the extent of the damage. They quickly discovered that the entire passenger panel was at risk off falling off and that the vehicle frame was likely bent.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP shut down illegal racing and stunt driving site

The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old Langford resident, did not have a valid driver’s license. She told officers that her vehicle had been T-boned a few days prior but that she had never reported it to police.

Police issued the woman a ticket for not having a license and ordered an inspection for the vehicle before having it towed.

“If you see an unsafe vehicle on the roadway report it right away. This vehicle posed a risk for not only the passengers in it but also to other motorists on the road,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer.

Saggar also asked that the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the T-bone collision report it to police.

READ ALSO: ‘Quite a sight to see’: Empty vehicle found submerged off coast of Central Saanich

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VehiclesWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cannabis edibles found in Halloween bag lead B.C. police to illegal lab
Next story
More red-light cameras may be part of the future for drivers in Saanich

Just Posted

(VicPD)
Victoria police seek man with violent criminal history against elderly

Jason Soukochoff wanted on Canada-wide warrant for parole violations

Sooke parks staff are all smiles as they welcome the opportunity to bring the holiday spirit to the community with the hanging of festive décor on light standards. (Contributed - District of Sooke)
Sooke lighting up holiday spirit

Sooke Road roundabout lights up Dec. 1

The Sooke Food Bank told Sooke city council Monday that they’re projecting to spend $32,000 more compared to 2019 figures. President Kim Metzger said that they’re looking for a bigger space, as they’ve had logistic problems for food storage. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke Food Bank voices dire need for bigger space

‘We found that we’re not quite prepared,’ says president of volunteer group

West Shore RCMP pulled over a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Nov. 23 after noting that it didn’t appear safe for the road. (West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP pull over vehicle held together by tape and cargo strap

RCMP deemed the vehicle unsafe for the road and had it towed away

On Nov. 16, Saanich council received the 2020 Housing Needs Report which provides a summary of the district’s housing market and the anticipated future needs of the municipality. (District of Saanich)
New report highlights need for diverse, affordable housing in Saanich

Saanich Housing Needs Report shows current supply doesn’t meet community needs

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

RCMP seeking three suspects after attempted robbery of fireworks stand. (File photo)
Police seek suspects in attempted robbery of fireworks stand in Shawnigan

Three suspects escape after struggle

(File photo)
Alberta woman charged after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at Okanagan campsite

Police say a disagreement among friends at an Adams Lake campsite turned ugly

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. woman loses appeal to have second child by using late husband’s sperm

Assisted Human Reproduction Act prohibits the removal of human reproductive material from a donor without consent

An excavator was stolen from a rural property south of Nanaimo this month, say police. (Photos submitted)
Excavator stolen from property south of Nanaimo

Bobcat Mini believed to have been stolen between Nov. 12-14, say RCMP

Krista Macinnis displays the homework assignment that her Grade 6 daughter received on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)
B.C. mom angry that students asked to list positive stories about residential schools

Daughter’s Grade 6 class asked to write down 5 positive stories or facts

B.C. projects targeting the restoration of sockeye salmon stocks in the Fraser and Columbia Watersheds will share in $10.9 million of federal funding to protect species at risk. (Kenny Regan photo)
13 projects protecting B.C. aquatic species at risk receive $11 million in federal funding

Salmon and marine mammals expected to benefit from ecosystem-based approach

(AP Photo/Haven Daley)
POLL: Do you think the current COVID-19 restrictions should continue beyond Dec. 7?

One week into the new restrictions to curtail the spread of the… Continue reading

Most Read