The West Shore RCMP’s bike patrol unit arrested a man after stopping him for riding without a helmet on April 19. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP recovers stolen bike after stopping man for riding without helmet

Two stolen bikes recovered in the past week

A stolen bike has been reunited with its owner after a run-of-the-mill bike patrol stop quickly turned into an arrest in Langford.

On April 19, the West Shore RCMP bike patrol unit stopped a man near the 800-block of Langford Parkway to speak to him about riding without a helmet.

They soon recognized the 38-year-old suspect and discovered the bike he was riding was reported stolen from Victoria back in February. The man was arrested for possession of stolen property.

The bike was recovered and will be returned to its owner.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP searches for suspect who robbed Langford bank with a gun

Additionally, another stolen bike worth more than $2,000 was reunited with its owner on Wednesday morning after a citizen turned it over to police.

Const. Nancy Saggar says the detachment receives daily reports of bike thefts. She noted the best way to help keep bikes safe is by always locking them up and storing them indoors.

ALSO READ: Police watchdog clears West Shore RCMP in altercation that led to man needing 82 staples

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of LangfordWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sierra Club loses legal fight against environmental exemptions for frack dams
Next story
Transportation Safety Board investigating hard landing at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Just Posted

Only five COVID-19 patients across all Vancouver Island’s hospitals

Health officials at virtual town hall ask residents to ‘hold the line’

B.C. air ambulance flying Nanaimo to Victoria targeted by laser: Transport Canada

The 1995 Sikorsky helicopter was on its final approach when the pilot observed the green laser

UPDATE: Langford brush fire caused by workplace incident

Crews back on site Wednesday morning for spot checks

Recent incident a good reminder of virtual kidnapping scams taking place in Victoria

Victoria police urge residents to be aware and report any incidents

Victoria police dog captures wanted man

Man fled police in James Bay neighbourhood

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

Transportation Safety Board investigating hard landing at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The incident took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Grinder and Coola usually awake to a crowd, but the ongoing pandemic forced a more serene welcoming

Journey into a pandemic

Journey Middle School students share their experiences during the COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Comprehensive world news update, including no reported deaths in Vietnam

Earth Day: The roots of our current environmental crisis go back 12,000 years

The story of how our current environmental state came to be is over 12,000 years old

‘Just trying to pay my bills’: Minimum-wage grocery store worker worried about mom

Some employers in B.C. are temporarily offering so-called hero pay

Most Read