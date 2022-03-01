West Shore RCMP reports 18% increase in vehicle collision, crime against person files in 2021

Incident reports to West Shore RCMP rose by 4.3 per cent in 2021, compared to 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP saw a modest 4.3-per-cent increase in reported incidents in 2021 compared to 2020, according to its year in review report.

Of the total 24,043 incident reports received by the detachment in 2021, a West Shore-leading 13,356 came from Langford, by far the largest municipality policed by the force.

Colwood was next with 4,590 reports, followed by View Royal with 3,617 and the remaining West Shore provincial jurisdiction areas, including Metchosin and Highlands, totalling 2,292.

When adjusted for population, however, View Royal had the most reported incidents per 1,000 residents with 300, followed closely by Langford with 293.

Colwood’s figures were 232/1,000 and the remaining districts were 231/1,000. On average, the entire West Shore RCMP jurisdiction saw 275 incident reports per 1,000 people.

The number of criminal charges recommended by the detachment were down overall from 2020, though two charge categories saw increases.

Crimes against persons – assaults, uttering threats, harassment, sexual assault and others – increased by 18 per cent with 328 files in 2021, while drug charges were up six per cent to 56.

Property offences – mischief, theft and fraud – were down by 23 per cent with 215 reported. Other criminal charges, including breach of conditions or probation, weapons possession and failure to appear, were down by 19 per cent with 244 reported.

Traffic incidents were the most common calls for service on the West Shore in 2021, and the number of collisions reported in 2021 rose 18 per cent to 950. Of those, 22.7 per cent resulted in injuries, while 0.11 percent were fatal.

Mental health-related calls continued the ongoing climb dating back to 2017, with last year seeing a two-per-cent jump from the previous year, to 1,788.

