The West Shore RCMP will be in front of the Langford Real Canadian Super Store Saturday collecting food donations for the Goldstream Food Bank. (Photo Courtesy of West Shore RCMP/Twitter)

West Shore RCMP running fill-a-cruiser food drive again this year

Donations are being collected outside The Real Canadian Superstore on Dec. 10 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

West Shore RCMP’s Community and Indigenous Policing Units will be collecting food items again for their annual fill-the-cruiser food drive.

Officers will be collecting donations outside the Real Canadian Superstore located at 835 Langford Parkway on Saturday (Dec. 10) from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

”Last year we raised enough food to fill a 35 ft. canoe and several police cruisers. The food weighed over 3,000 lbs. and was valued at approximately $9,500. With the rise of inflation, times are tough for a lot of families right now. We want to surpass last year’s donations and are asking the public to come out and support a great cause,” Indigenous Policing Unit Const. Cole Brewer said in a statement.

Donations will be going to the Goldstream Food Bank, located in the same building as the Langford Legion at 761 Station Ave. The location serves people throughout the West Shore and Greater Victoria.

