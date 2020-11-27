West Shore RCMP saved a Langford man’s life on Nov. 26 after administering several doses of naloxone spray. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)

West Shore RCMP saved a Langford man’s life on Nov. 26 after administering several doses of naloxone spray. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)

West Shore RCMP save man from potentially fatal overdose

Officers administered several doses of naloxone before sending the man to hospital

West Shore RCMP likely saved a Langford man from fatally overdosing in his apartment on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to an apartment building near the 850-block of Orono Avenue at 12:15 p.m. by a landlord who reported that his tenant was yelling and he could hear crashing in the apartment.

When the officers arrived they discovered the noise had abruptly stopped. They entered the apartment to check on the man and found him alone and unresponsive on the floor. He was exhibiting signs of drug overdose and had facial injuries.

READ ALSO: Victoria ready to welcome drug-dispensing machine to fight opioid crisis

Officers immediately called B.C. Emergency Health Services and administered several doses of naloxone spray. The man was taken to hospital where he continued to receive treatment.

READ ALSO: Victoria puppy saved with naloxone injection

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordoverdoseWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summit access opens in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park
Next story
Cowichan Lake community comes together to help family get vital pool

Just Posted

Sig
Traffic delays expected on Monday from highway construction in Sooke

Single-lane alternating traffic between Otter Road and Caldwell Road

Victoria police were called to a single vehicle crash at 3 a.m. Nov. 27. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Driver dies in fiery morning crash with hydro pole

The driver was the sole occupant of the single vehicle crash

West Shore RCMP saved a Langford man’s life on Nov. 26 after administering several doses of naloxone spray. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
West Shore RCMP save man from potentially fatal overdose

Officers administered several doses of naloxone before sending the man to hospital

Ellen Connor says the decision to not allow sparring since they re-opened in June lost a few customers, but was worth keeping the safety of the rest of her team from a potential COVID outbreak. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Strict ‘no sparring’ rule keeps boxers safe during pandemic

Sooke Boxing Club keeps pace with new health regulations

The realignment of Highway 14 between Connie and Glinz Lake roads in Sooke will take more than a year to complete. (File - Sooke News Mirror) The realignment of Highway 14 between Connie and Glinz Lake roads in Sooke will take more than a year to complete. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Patience requested from drivers as work begins on realignment of Highway 14 in Sooke

Construction between Connie and Glinz Lake roads expected to take 1½ years

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Freighter anchored off Kin Beach in Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)
MP to host expert panel for virtual town hall on freighter anchorages issue

Residents can participate through MacGregor’s website or Facebook page Dec. 3

Lake Cowichan’s Oliver Finlayson, second from left, and his family — including grandma Marnie Mattice, sister Avery, mom Amie Mattice and dad Blair Finlayson — were all smiles on Nov. 16 when their pool arrived, thanks to lots of fundraising and the generosity of the Cowichan Lake community. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Cowichan Lake community comes together to help family get vital pool

Oliver Finlayson, 9, has Duchenne muscular dystrophy and hydrotherapy is a big help

OPINION SIG
SOOKE HISTORY: Queen’s Baton earns special Commonwealth honour in Sooke

Baton a token of 1994 Commonwealth Games

Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the courthouse in Quebec City on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL
Court strikes down consecutive life sentences; mosque shooter has prison term cut

The decision was appealed by both the defence and the Crown

Gold medallists in the ice dance, free dance figure skating Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, pose during their medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel
Olympic champions Virtue, Moir and Tewksbury among 114 Order of Canada inductees

Moir and Virtue catapulted to national stardom with their gold-medal performances at the Winter Olympics in 2018

Shoppers line up in front of a shop on Montreal’s Saint-Catherine Street in search of Black Friday deals in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Black Friday shopping in a pandemic: COVID-19 closes some stores, sales move online

Eric Morris, head of retail at Google Canada, says e-commerce in Canada has doubled during the pandemic.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

School District 27 announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 this week (Nov. 23) at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Entire gym class at northern B.C. high school isolating after confirmed COVID case

Contact tracing by Interior Health led to the quarantine

Most Read