West Shore RCMP search for missing 15-year-old last seen Dec. 16

Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason was last seen Dec. 16. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)(Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Despite several leads, police still seek Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason

West Shore RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Langford resident. Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason was last seen Dec. 16.

Zenaeh is described as a 15-year-old Caucasian female, 5’4” and 115 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with a Tupac photo on it, all white Adidas sneakers and black sweat pants with white trim. She was carrying a purse.

Police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however, Zenaeh remains missing. Anyone with information is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

