West Shore RCMP searches for suspect who robbed Langford bank with a gun

The West Shore RCMP is investigating after a man with a firearm robbed a bank in Langford on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the robbery took place at Scotia Bank on Merchant Way. According to West Shore RCMP, a male suspect entered the bank brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the teller. The man left the bank with cash and ran up Kelly Road towards Jenkins Avenue.

West Shore RCMP officers, the Serious Crimes Unit and police dog service were on scene within minutes but the suspect is still at large. Police said no one was injured in the crime and a firearm was recovered by police.

Update to the incident near Jacklin Rd and Kelly Rd, we are currently investigating a report of a robbery. No injuries are reported. We are still working through this and will provide an update as soon as we can. Thank you for staying away from the area it will be cleared soon. — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) April 2, 2020

Police are looking for a suspect described as having light-coloured skin and about five-foot-five with a slim build. He was dressed in all black and wearing a toque, a T-shirt with white graphics on the front, sunglasses and black shoes with white soles. He was carrying an olive and black coloured backpack and was wearing a blue surgical mask.

Anyone who knows the suspect is asked to not approach him but call 911 or call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264. Reports can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

