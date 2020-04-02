The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Steven Sandhu, who is wanted for 15 unendorsed outstanding warrants. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP search for man wanted on 15 outstanding warrants

Steven Sandhu is believed to be living in View Royal

West Shore RCMP is asking the public for help in locating a man who is wanted on 15 outstanding unendorsed warrants.

Steven Sandhu is wanted for a variety of offences including possession for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from a peace officer, failure to attend court, obstruction and numerous breaches of court-imposed conditions.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP seizes illegal drugs, imitation handguns in Colwood

Sandhu is believed to be living in View Royal and is described as a 23-year-old East Indian man, five-foot-10 with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.

West Shore RCMP asks anyone who knows the whereabouts of Sandhu to contact local police immediately or call 911. Police say to not approach him. Reports can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses of gold care believed to be involved with murder of Langford woman

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

West Shore

