West Shore RCMP searching for missing Langford man

The 59-year-old man was last seen Aug. 23 and was reported missing to police Sept. 20

West Shore RCMP is searching for 59-year-old Charles Mackie who was last seen Aug. 23. (West Shore RCMP handout)

The West Shore RCMP is asking for assistance in finding a Langford resident who hasn’t been seen since Aug. 23.

Charles Mackie is described as a 59-year-old Indigenous man, standing at six feet tall and weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The detachment noted there is nothing at this time to indicate foul play, but that police are concerned for Mackie’s health and well-being.

Since Mackie was reported missing on Sept. 20, they have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, but Mackie remains missing.

Anyone with information about Mackie’s whereabouts can contact their local police non-emergency line or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

