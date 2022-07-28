West Shore RCMP searching for morning flasher in Metchosin

West Shore RCMP is looking for a man who exposed himself to a woman on the Galloping Goose Trail in Metchosin.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. on July 19 near Happy Valley Road and Glen Forest Way. The woman was out for a jog when she saw a man with a sweater tied around his waist. When she got closer, the man removed the hoodie, exposed himself to her, and then ran off the trail into the bushes. Police patrols looked for the man but weren’t able to find him.

“The trails within our communities are used daily by many people and are considered safe,” Const. Meghan Groulx, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, these types of investigations do happen now and then. We’d like to remind the public to stay alert to their surroundings and report any suspicious behaviour.”

The man is described as tall, with blond straight hair, a light-coloured hoodie around his waist and he was wearing a T-shirt, the colour of which is unknown.

Police also offered tips to follow when using trails and parks, which included letting someone know where you’re going and when, going with a friend, carrying a phone, and if someone is making you uncomfortable let them pass or run the other direction and make noise if you’re concerned for your safety.

Police are also asking for witnesses, either to the crime itself or who may have seen the man in question.

