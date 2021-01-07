West Shore RCMP seek help identifying theft suspect

Suspect broke into and stole items from vehicle Dec. 29

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man police suspect of breaking into and stealing items from a vehicle in Langford in late December.

Video surveillance from Dec. 29 shows a man entering an underground parking lot at 854 Orono Ave., smashing the windows of a vehicle and reaching inside it to steal some items.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 20 to 25 years old, with short dark hair. He was wearing a blue hoodie, black jacket, light-coloured jeans, brown shoes and a grey backpack.

Anyone with information can call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

