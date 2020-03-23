West Shore RCMP seek stranger who tried to walk into Langford home

The homeowner chases off the suspect described as a man aged 25 to 35

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, between the ages of 25 and 35 with a slim build standing five foot 11 inches tall. He was wearing tan coloured khaki pants, a dark coloured hoodie and a baseball hat with work boots. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Langford homeowner chased off a man who walked up to the front door and tried to open it. Now police are asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect.

On March 21, at around 9:40 p.m., the West Shore RCMP received a report of an attempted break and enter into a home near the 2900-block of Rockhill Road in Langford.

According to police, a man approached the front door of the home and tried to open it. Luckily, the door was locked but the homeowner briefly opened the door to see what the man wanted. The man then tried to push past the homeowner and get inside, but the homeowner was able to chase the suspect away.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man aged 25 to 35, five-foot-11 with a slim build, wearing tan coloured khaki pants, a dark coloured hoodie and a baseball hat with work boots.

The man fled ran off before police arrived.

“The intentions of the suspect are unknown, but police are reminding the public to practise your regular safety precautions and keep your doors locked regardless of whether you are at home or not. Call police right away to report suspicious activity,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer, in a statement.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



