West Shore RCMP seek suspect after Langford store hit with bear spray

West Shore RCMP are looking for this suspect after he allegedly sprayed bear spray into a Langford store on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP officers are looking for a man who they say used bear spray in a Goldstream Avenue store after attempting to steal from the business on Thursday.

RCMP were called to the Devonshire Market in downtown Langford around 6 p.m. on April 22. The market’s owner reported that he caught a man shoplifting and told the man to leave. As the man exited, the owner heard him making comments about lighting fires.

The owner smelled bear spray and called police, West Shore RCMP officers arrived and after investigation believe someone sprayed bear spray into the main area of the store through an external vent. No injuries were reported.

Police are looking to identify the suspect described as Caucasian and wearing camouflage print cargo style shorts, a paint splattered grey, long sleeve T-shirt with “sundowner” written on the front, white shoes and a black mask.

Const. Meighan Massey, West Shore RCMP media relations officer, said this is the fourth incident involving bear spray this week.

“There is an added risk with an aerosol such as bear spray to injure uninvolved bystanders,” Massey said. “This is worrisome in a neighbourhood store frequented by children.”

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, or call Crime Stoppers at 250-475-4260.

