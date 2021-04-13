West Shore RCMP seeks information about collision between bike, car

Collision occured on Six Mile Road on April 7 and a bystander got the blue car’s plate number

West Shore RCMP is seeking information about a collision involving a car and a bicycle on Six Mile Road, near the Island Highway, at 11:30 a.m. on April 7.

The car was blue and a bystander recorded the licence plate number.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 250-474-8780.

On April, 7th at 11:30am a collision occurred between a car and a bicycle on Six Mile Rd near the Island Hwy. The car involved was blue and the licence plate number was recorded by a bystander. If you have any information, please contact Cpl. Jacobson 250-474-8780. — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) April 13, 2021

