West Shore RCMP seeks rightful owner of mobility scooter

The West Shore RCMP is seeking the rightful owner of this mobility scooter, which was found last month in a Colwood park. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is hoping to reunite an abandoned mobility scooter with its rightful owner after it was discovered last month in a Colwood park.

Police said in a release the blue Shoprider mobility scooter was found just after 9 p.m on March 15, in the Colwood Creek dog park near the 700-block of Cecil Blogg Drive.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the scooter to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

