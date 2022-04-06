The West Shore RCMP is seeking the rightful owner of this mobility scooter, which was found last month in a Colwood park. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP seeks rightful owner of mobility scooter

West Shore RCMP is hoping to reunite an abandoned mobility scooter with its rightful owner after it was discovered last month in a Colwood park.

Police said in a release the blue Shoprider mobility scooter was found just after 9 p.m on March 15, in the Colwood Creek dog park near the 700-block of Cecil Blogg Drive.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the scooter to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

