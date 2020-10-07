West Shore RCMP arrest 13-year-old, seize replica handgun

Police responded to a report of a young boy holding a handgun at Ruth King Elementary at 3:30 p.m.

West Shore RCMP seized a replica handgun from a 13-year-old at Ruth King Elementary school yesterday afternoon.

Police received a call from a concerned adult in the area at 3:30 p.m. who reported seeing a youth whip out a handgun from his waist band and tell the group of youth around him not to worry as it was not loaded.

Officers immediately responded to the area, located the youth and determined the gun was a replica. The 13-year-old, who was not a student at Ruth King Elementary, was arrested for possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Police seize replica handgun, detain one person near Victoria elementary school

“The youth’s parents were called and met with police. Although this was a replica gun and no one was threatened or harmed in this incident, police educated the youth on the dangers of possessing and displaying a replica handgun, especially near a school,” said Constable Nancy Saggar in a statement.

The youth will not be charged. Saggar said he “recognized the error in his behaviour apologized for the incident.”

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gunsPoliceWest Shore

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay sailor dies from stroke suffered during solo adventure
Next story
Liberals survive throne speech confidence vote, with support of NDP

Just Posted

Jordan River clean up fills garbage dumpster

Sooke ATV Club members collected garbage on Oct. 3

Oak Bay sailor dies from stroke suffered during solo adventure

Glenn Wakefield ‘died on his own terms,’ wife says

Victoria police break up downtown fight involving bear spray and skateboards

Two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries

West Shore RCMP arrest 13-year-old, seize replica handgun

Police responded to a report of a young boy holding a handgun at Ruth King Elementary at 3:30 p.m.

Humpback found dead off Vancouver Island suffered blunt force trauma prior to its death

Hawkeye’s death adds to growing concern about ship strikes from both sides of border

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Saving the inner child: B.C. elder reflects on time in Kootenay residential school

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

Beach fire debate sparks unprecedented response in Tofino

“It’s double what we received for cannabis and we did that over a several-month period.”

Most Read