West Shore RCMP tags spray-painting suspect for drug trafficking

RCMP have arrested a man for drug trafficking after seeking him as a suspect in multiple spray-painting reports.

Multiple reports of a male spray painting vehicles over the weekend eventually led West Shore RCMP to arrest 34-year-old man Langford man for drug trafficking.

Over the weekend we received multiple reports of a male spray painting vehicles in a parking lot off Treanor Ave. Police located the suspect & further investigation led to us arresting the male for drug trafficking https://t.co/SMHiP7l87i — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) June 1, 2020

Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officers with West Shore RCMP, said in a release that the arrest happened after police responded to multiple reports of a man spray painting vehicles in the parking lot of 713 Treanor Ave. in Langford.

Saggar said police arrived within minutes and pulled over a man driving an F350 truck out of the lot. Saggar said police spoke with witnesses who identified the suspect as spray painting his own vehicle with no other property damaged.

As police officers investigated, they observed what Saggar described as several items within the truck “consistent” with drug trafficking. Officers then arrested the man while also seizing drug packaging paraphernalia including several used and unused small plastic bags with suspected narcotic residue inside, as well as a collapsible baton and replica firearm.

Police later released the man while ordering an inspection of the vehicle. Saggar said police continue to encourage members of the public to report suspicious behaviour.

RELATED: Saanich man dies from injuries after serious crash on Six Mile Road

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com