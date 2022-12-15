West Shore RCMP touts crime reduction with long sentence for drug dealer

Paulo Murphy-O’Neill sentenced to 5.5 years in jail on 5 counts of possession for trafficking

The West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford is seen March 29, 2022. (Black Press Media file)

West Shore RCMP is touting the efforts of its drug units after a prolific drug dealer was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.

Paulo Murphy-O’Neill was arrested five times by West Shore RCMP officers between December of 2020 and June of 2022. He was charged with multiple counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, being found with fentanyl, methamphetamine, plus powder and crack cocaine.

“This sentence is the direct result of a thorough and complex investigation conducted by West Shore RCMP officers. Officers from General Duty, the Crime Reduction Unit as well as the Drugs and Organized Crime Unit collaborated to disrupt drug trafficking in the West Shore and to remove this drug dealer from the community,” Inspector in Charge of Operations at West Shore RCMP Stephen Rose said in a statement.

He is currently incarcerated and serving concurrent sentences for the above charges. He also has been given a mandatory lifetime ban on owning any guns, weapons, ammunitions and explosive substances.

