West Shore residents can now report crime online

New program will help West Shore RCMP officers focus on high-priority calls

West Shore RCMP has launched an online crime reporting tool that will allow residents to report crimes without speaking to a police officer or heading down to the station. (Black Press Media file photo)

There’s a new way to report a crime without talking to a police officer or heading down to the police station yourself.

West Shore RCMP has introduced online crime reporting, a tool that can be used to report minor crimes in which there isn’t a witness or suspect and stolen items don’t involve personal identity, guns or license plates and decals.

“The ability for West Shore residents to report crime online will allow dispatchers and frontline officer to focus on higher priority calls, which improves overall safety and response times,” states a press release.

Ideally, this tool can be used to help someone who has had an item stolen that is valued at less than $5,000, has vandalized property or a vehicle to repair for under $5,000 or to report a driving complaint that isn’t in progress.

Officers will follow up on reports if they require more information. A typical report will take 15 minutes to complete, according to the website.

The online tool was piloted by eight detachments throughout B.C. back in June 2019.

