West Shore’s 10 worst intersections for crashes in 2019

If West Shore drivers are looking for a place to be extra careful, the off ramps and merge lanes on and around the Millstream Road/Veterans Memorial Parkway bridge at the Trans Canada Highway are a good place to start.

According to ICBC’s updated intersection crash data for 2019, the busy area is once again the most frequent site of crashes on the West Shore, with 61 in 2019. Of those, 26 resulted in an injury or fatality, with the remainder listed as property damage only. Last year the area saw 56 crashes, with 24 resulting in injury or fatality.

The multi-modal intersection at Island Highway and Wale Road/Ocean Boulevard was next with 55 total. The ICBC data, which includes the Galloping Goose Trail, bus lane and turning lanes as part of the intersection, listed 26 incidents as involving injury or fatality.

Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway was next on the list with 43 total, including 22 that caused injury or fatality, followed by the intersection of Sooke Road and Happy Valley Road with 40 (20 with injuries or death), and at McCallum and Millstream roads, including the turning lanes, with 37 (18 injuries or death).

Other intersection crash hotspots in the West Shore rounding out the top 10 were:

• Admirals and Craigflower roads and Island Highway in View Royal; 33

• Kelly Road and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway, including the Galloping Goose Trail, Langford; 32

• Peatt Road, Strandlund Avenue and Veterans Memorial, Langford; 32

• Helmcken Road and Trans-Canada Highway, View Royal; 31

• Jacklin Road and Sooke Road, Langford; 27

In Victoria, the worst intersection for crashes in 2019 was at Douglas Street, Gorge Road, Government Street and Hillside Avenue, with 61 collisions, 18 more than the year before.

To see ICBC’s data for Greater Victoria and beyond, visit tabsoft.co/2DBaCTm.

– with files from Kendra Crighton

